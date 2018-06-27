Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 27 June, 2018 20:46 IST

Twitter addressing fake accounts, taking tougher action on abuse

Twitter says that it will take further action to challenge a large number of suspected spam accounts globally.

To address the problem of increasing spam accounts and trolls on its platform, Twitter has introduced tough policies that will soon see some users losing fake followers globally.

In May, Twitter identified and challenged more than 9.9 million potentially "spammy" or automated accounts per week -- up from 6.4 million in December and 3.2 million in September 2017.

Twitter said late Tuesday that it will take further action to challenge a large number of suspected spam accounts globally.

As a result of these improvements, some people may notice their own account metrics change more regularly.

"This is an important shift in how we display Tweet and account information to ensure that malicious actors aren't able to artificially boost an account's credibility permanently by inflating metrics like the number of followers," Twitter said in a blog post.

Twitter says that in May 2018, they identified and challenged more than 9.9 million potentially spammy or automated accounts per week.

Twitter says that in May 2018, they identified and challenged more than 9.9 million potentially spammy or automated accounts per week.

Some people may see their follower counts drop but this does not mean they did anything wrong, the company said.

To make it harder to register spam accounts, Twitter will now require new accounts to confirm either an email address or phone number when they sign up to the platform.

"This is an important change to defend against people who try to take advantage of our openness," Twitter said in a blog post.

"Due to technology and process improvements during the past year, we are now removing 214 per cent more accounts for violating our spam policies on a year-on-year basis," it added.

Twitter saw a drop in the average number of spam reports -- from an average of approximately 25,000 per day in March, to approximately 17,000 per day in May.

"We've also seen a 10 per cent drop in spam reports from search as a result of our recent changes. These decreases in reports received means people are encountering less spam in their timeline, search, and across the Twitter product," the company said.

Twitter currently has 330 million user accounts.

Twitter will soon deactivate accounts of users who are repeatedly seen spamming or trolling other users.

Twitter will soon deactivate accounts of users who are repeatedly seen spamming or trolling other users.

"We're also moving rapidly to curb spam and abuse originating via Twitter's APIs. In Q1 2018, we suspended more than 142,000 applications in violation of our rules -- collectively responsible for more than 130 million low-quality, spammy tweets," the blog post said.

To reduce the visibility of suspicious accounts in Tweet and account metrics, the company said it has started updating account metrics in near-real time.

"For example, the number of followers an account has, or the number of likes or Retweets a Tweet receives, will be correctly updated when we take action on accounts," it added.

Twitter is also automating some processes where it sees suspicious account activity, like exceptionally high-volume tweeting with the same hashtag, or using the same @handle without a reply from the account a user has mentioned.

Twitter said it will continue to invest in leveraging Machine Learning (ML) technology and partnerships with third parties.

tags


latest videos

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

also see

Twitter emotions

Twitter users have a pattern: Critical during the day, apprehensive by night

Jun 25, 2018

NewsTracker

'Chai Pi Lo Aunty' takes over from 'Dancing Uncle' as the latest meme-worthy internet sensation

Jun 13, 2018

ShareThis

Watch: This 'one-man band' plays the guitar, harmonica and drums simultaneously

Jun 14, 2018

Internet users

Despite talk of Digital India, only 25% of Indians access the internet: Study

Jun 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Twitter’s new update will focus on the platform’s attention to news

Jun 14, 2018

social media

Bitcoin prices can be manipulated by public sentiment on social media: Study

Jun 26, 2018

science

Monsoon

Indian monsoon: The challenges of accurately predicting the deadly thundershowers

Jun 27, 2018

Space Travel

How the private sector in US is pushing the boundaries of space travel

Jun 27, 2018

Ebola

Protein in human semen significantly increases spread of Ebola virus: Study

Jun 27, 2018

Conservation

World's second largest barrier reef bounces back from environmental threats

Jun 27, 2018