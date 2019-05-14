Tuesday, May 14, 2019Back to
Twitter accidentally shares user location data with advertising partner

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Monday it may have accidentally collected and shared location data of some users accessing its app through Apple devices with an advertising partner. In a blog post, the social media platform said the information collected was not retained and only existed in their systems for a short time and have informed the people whose accounts were impacted to let them know the bug has been fixed

ReutersMay 14, 2019 00:07:12 IST

In a blog post, the social media platform said the information collected was not retained and only existed in their systems for a short time and have informed the people whose accounts were impacted to let them know the bug has been fixed.

The advertising partner did not receive data such as user's twitter handle or other unique account ids that could have compromised identity, the company said.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

