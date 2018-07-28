Saturday, July 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 28 July, 2018 11:42 IST

Tweets could be a reliable indicator of air quality during wildfire: Study

Tweets originating during California's 2015 wildfire suggest social media could improve air quality predictions.

A new study by scientists with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service suggests that what people tweet in areas affected by wildfire can be a reliable indicator of air quality conditions.

Tweets originating in California during the state's 2015 wildfire season suggested that social media could improve predictions of air quality impacts from smoke resulting from wildfires and had the potential to improve rescue and relief efforts, according to the new research published recently by the International Conference on Social Media and Society.

Whether it is caused by wildfire or prescribed fire, smoke can have serious health ramifications, including aggravating respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, Xinhua reported.

Representational image, Reuters.

Representational image, Reuters.

"With wildfire seasons becoming longer and more people living in fire-prone areas, smoke is becoming a greater public health concern," researcher Sonya Sachdeva of the Forest Service's Northern Research Station said.

"Models for predicting the extent and range of impact of smoke dispersion from wildfire events can be a critical tool in safeguarding public health, and we're finding that information people share in social media has great potential for improving those models," Sachdeva said.

In a previous study, Sachdeva looked at 700 tweets related to the King Fire in California and found that they were a reliable predictor of air quality related to that fire.

In the new research, Sachdeva and Sarah McCaffrey of the Rocky Mountain Research Station evaluated 39,000 tweets that included the names of California's most destructive wildfires of the 2015 season.

Researchers combined ground-based monitoring of fine particulate air pollution levels obtained from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) AirData air quality database with a topic model mapping the content of citizens' tweets.

The research also found that Twitter offered insight into people's perspective on wildfire. When people were near a fire, their tweets were often focused on the status of the firefighting effort, concern for firefighters, and the status of evacuation orders. Further away, people were interested in the cause of fire.

The study suggested that social media could help predict air quality in remote areas that are not monitored for air quality, and that tweets could also have the potential in linking people who need help with people who have the resources to offer assistance.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

also see

Facebook

Social media companies deny charges of filtering content for political reasons

Jul 18, 2018

shadow banning

Twitter calls 'shadow banning' a technical problem, after accused of political bias

Jul 27, 2018

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2018

Fakhar Zaman hits double ton: From Brendon McCullum's accolades to Ramiz Raja's prediction, Twitter reacts

Jul 20, 2018

Twitter

Twitter’s letting advertisers into Explore tab with ‘Promoted Trends Spotlight Ads’

Jul 13, 2018

Twitter

Trump accuses Twitter of 'shadow banning' accounts of fellow Republicans

Jul 27, 2018

Thai Cave

Elon Musk calls British diver who rescued Thai boys from the cave a “pedo”

Jul 16, 2018

science

Lunar Eclipse

From penumbra to totality: Detailed schedule of the century's longest lunar eclipse

Jul 27, 2018

Water on Mars

Water on Mars: What the latest discovery means for search for life beyond Earth

Jul 27, 2018

Eclipse

Lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India on 27 July

Jul 27, 2018

Mars

Mars will make its closest approach in 15 years during the total lunar eclipse

Jul 26, 2018