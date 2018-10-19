Tweetbot app on iOS has received a complete design refresh, along with being updated with two new features, which are mainly aimed to optimise the application with the Apple iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max smartphones.

The update come with an updated dark mode, which is now optimised for OLED screens. And on iOS, those are the only smartphones that will be able to enjoy the update. Essentially, with the OLED-optimisation, the dark mode will now align with the smartphone’s panel’s high contrast levels.

Tweetbot has features a dark mode for a while now, but with this update, the dark mode is aimed to be just better on the eyes for the iPhone X and higher variant users (iPhone XR sports an LED screen, so that doesn’t fall in this list).

Other that that, the update also brings another feature, which can be enjoyed by all iPhone users, OLED panel or not. Tweetbot for iOS now also has GIF support in the compose view.

As for the design, the Tweetbot app now has a new look for the profiles, which resembled a lot to the original twitter profiles. It has also redesigned the tweet status details, with new iconography and app icons.

The app has also received a haptic feedback support, auto video playback that you can turn on or off, and the ability to add descriptions to images (similar to the Twitter primary app).