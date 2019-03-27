Wednesday, March 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TV users can soon switch service providers without changing the set-top box: Trai

Trai chairman released a study on the open ecosystem for devices in India, prepared by ICEA.

Press Trust of IndiaMar 27, 2019 13:13:16 IST

TV viewers may be able to switch their DTH or cable service providers without changing the set-top box (STB) by the end of this year, according to regulator Trai's Chairman R S Sharma.

"Since last two years, we have been trying to make STBs interoperable. A large part of the problem has been resolved. There are some business challenges (which) remain... we are looking at this to happen by end of this year," Sharma told reporters at an event here on 26 March.

(Also read: TRAI asks DTH operators to let viewers continue long-durations packs if they wish to)

He added that interoperability in a product should not come as an "afterthought" but should be in place at the product planning stage itself.

"Open systems are going to be the future. The entire back-end of Aadhaar has been developed on open source software except biometric de-duplication system," Sharma said.

TV users can soon switch service providers without changing the set-top box: Trai

Representative Image

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman released a study on the open ecosystem for devices in India, prepared by the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and consultant firm KPMG, which showed that 89 percent of mobile phones in the country work on open source operating systems.

Sharma cited interoperability as one of the key factors behind the success of the Indian mobile phone industry where no subscriber is required to buy a new phone if he wants to change his service provider.

"Many apps/services are being accessed primarily on smartphones now. Prevalence of the Open OS has also facilitated smartphones supporting multi-lingual capabilities and also led to the enhancement of the Skill India program by the government," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

(Also read: TRAI's new rules for DTH, cable service go live from 1 Feb: All you need to know)

The report found that Open OS mobile operating systems have expanded the smartphone market in India by reducing barriers to entry.

According to the study, smartphones sold in India increased from 2 million units in 2009-10 to 117 million units in 2017-18, corresponding with the increase in smartphone makers from seven in 2009 to around 80 in 2018.

India overtook the US to become the second largest mobile phone market in the world in terms of the number of units, with the Indian smartphone market growing at a compound annual growth rate of 37 percent (in value terms) to reach Rs 1.43 lakh crore in 2017.

"Manufacturing of Open OS based handsets is estimated to have created around 550 thousand direct and indirect jobs in India from 2014-2018," the report said.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Vu Android 4K TVs

Vu launches four new Android 4K TVs in India at a starting price of Rs 43,000

Mar 15, 2019
Vu launches four new Android 4K TVs in India at a starting price of Rs 43,000
Thomson launches first 40-inch 4K smart TV in India, priced at Rs 20,999

Smart TV

Thomson launches first 40-inch 4K smart TV in India, priced at Rs 20,999

Mar 15, 2019
UK bank has started testing debit cards with built-in fingerprint sensors

debit card

UK bank has started testing debit cards with built-in fingerprint sensors

Mar 12, 2019
Food supply chain firm WayCool Foods acquires 'significant' stake in ready-to-cook brand Freshey's

NewsTracker

Food supply chain firm WayCool Foods acquires 'significant' stake in ready-to-cook brand Freshey's

Mar 26, 2019
Apple TV+ is a premium streaming service with original content from some big names

Apple

Apple TV+ is a premium streaming service with original content from some big names

Mar 26, 2019
Indian Television Academy Awards 2019: Jennifer Winget, Nakuul Mehta earn top honours; see full list of winners

Indian Television Academy Awards 2019: Jennifer Winget, Nakuul Mehta earn top honours; see full list of winners

Mar 22, 2019

science

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Parenting & PUBG

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Mar 27, 2019
Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Mar 27, 2019
IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mobile Healthcare

IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mar 27, 2019
DNA profile tests can now give tailored advice on eating right and working out

Genetic Testing

DNA profile tests can now give tailored advice on eating right and working out

Mar 26, 2019