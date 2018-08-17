Friday, August 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 17 August, 2018 07:55 IST

Turkey's biggest mobile phone importing companies cancel their iPhone orders

Nearly 10 million people use US' iPhone in Turkey, press reports said.

Turkey's biggest mobile phone importing companies have cancelled their iPhone orders as Turkish citizens join a move to boycott US products.

Representational image.

Representational image.

According to the Hurriyet Daily, a significant number of importers began to withdraw their short and long-term orders after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's appeal to boycott American electronic products on Tuesday.

Three big companies operating in Dogubank, a trade centre specializing in the sales of electronic products in central Istanbul, suspended $50 million worth of iPhone orders, the Turkish daily said.

According to the traders, the buyers in Anatolia also cancelled their contracts for the purchase of iPhone models.

"The demands were cut like a knife. We have put local brands on the shelf and removed iPhones," a mobile phone shop owner was quoted as saying.

In the meantime, ordinary Turkish citizens continue to back the boycott.

Ozgur Altinbas, a 25-year-old student, told Xinhua news agency that he was considering joining the boycott by giving up the iPhone he has used for three years to buy an Asian mobile brand.

"I am one hundred per cent behind the boycott appeal," he said.

Nearly 10 million people use US' iPhones in Turkey, press reports said, adding that the amount paid for the products hit $7 billion in 10 years.

Meanwhile, the Turkish people also expanded their boycott of other US products ranging from textiles to fast food.

Last week, Washington doubled steel and aluminium tariffs on Turkey over its continued detention of US pastor Andrew Brunson. In return, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree to raise tariffs on American imports including cars, alcohol, and tobacco.

tags


3 amazing art apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

US calls Turkey's tariff hikes 'regrettable'; Turkish president Erdogan calls for American electronic goods to be boycotted

Aug 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Turkey to re-open consulate in Iraq's Mosul four years after freeing city from Islamic State's clutches

Aug 04, 2018

NewsTracker

Turkey currency crisis: Central bank announces measures to ensure financial stability; Erdogan terms lira crash 'political plot'

Aug 13, 2018

NewsTracker

Turkey increases tariffs on US goods; investors concerned about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies

Aug 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Iran accuses US of having an 'addiction to sanctions', slams it for 'inflicting economic hardship' on NATO ally Turkey

Aug 11, 2018

KickingAround

Captain Manuel Neuer denies Mesut Ozil's claims of racism within the German national team set-up

Aug 03, 2018

science

Medicine

Gene therapy: FDA eases restrictions on the once-exotic means of treatment

Aug 16, 2018

Conservation

Over 9 crore saplings planted state-wide in Uttar Pradesh on Independence Day

Aug 16, 2018

Aditya-L1

All about the Aditya-L1: ISRO's upcoming satellite to unveil secrets of the Sun

Aug 16, 2018

Gaganyan

Sending Indians to space isn’t a new idea, but Modi has now fast-tracked the project

Aug 16, 2018