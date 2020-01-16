Thursday, January 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Turkey ban on Wikipedia lifted after court ruling

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey restored access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia after the official publication on Wednesday of a Constitutional Court ruling that the more than two-year block was a violation of freedom of expression. The detailed version of the ruling published in the Official Gazette opened the way for an end to the ban, put in place in April 2017 due to entries that accused Turkey of having links to terrorist organisations. Access to the website is set to be restored once the ruling, passed by a 10-to-six majority in the court, has been conveyed to the telecommunications watchdog


ReutersJan 16, 2020 02:17:16 IST

Turkey ban on Wikipedia lifted after court ruling

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey restored access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia after the official publication on Wednesday of a Constitutional Court ruling that the more than two-year block was a violation of freedom of expression.

The detailed version of the ruling published in the Official Gazette opened the way for an end to the ban, put in place in April 2017 due to entries that accused Turkey of having links to terrorist organisations.

Access to the website is set to be restored once the ruling, passed by a 10-to-six majority in the court, has been conveyed to the telecommunications watchdog.

Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit organisation that hosts Wikipedia, had applied to Turkey's highest court to challenge the block.

(Reporting by Can Sezer, Daren Butler and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Stephen Coates)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

French knife attacker was radicalised, anti-terrorism prosecutors say

Jan 05, 2020
French knife attacker was radicalised, anti-terrorism prosecutors say
Amazon considers opening stores in Germany: report

Newstracker

Amazon considers opening stores in Germany: report

Jan 05, 2020
Wall Street opens 2020 with new records on China stimulus, trade hopes

Newstracker

Wall Street opens 2020 with new records on China stimulus, trade hopes

Jan 03, 2020
Stocks surge as rally enters new year, dollar rebounds

Newstracker

Stocks surge as rally enters new year, dollar rebounds

Jan 03, 2020
Oil edges up on Mideast tensions, trade optimism

Newstracker

Oil edges up on Mideast tensions, trade optimism

Jan 03, 2020
Stocks hit record as rally enters new year, dollar rebounds

Newstracker

Stocks hit record as rally enters new year, dollar rebounds

Jan 03, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019