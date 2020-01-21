Tuesday, January 21, 2020Back to
Turk Telekom says internet access restored after cyber attack

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turk Telekom has restored internet access after a cyber attack caused connectivity problems, the company said on Monday, adding that it was working to limit any ongoing impact of the issue on users.


Turkey's largest telecoms group said earlier on Monday it had been hit by a cyber attack that led to problems with internet access, but did not specify who was carrying out the attack. It said the strike had targeted its DNS addresses.

In a separate statement later on Monday, Turk Telekom said internet access had been restored to normal as of 1545 GMT.

"The problem caused by an operator abroad has been solved, with domestic and international internet traffic returning to its normal flow," the company said.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Goodman and Jan Harvey)

