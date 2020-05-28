Thursday, May 28, 2020Back to
Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies - White House spokeswoman

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S.


ReutersMay 28, 2020 05:15:16 IST

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order shortly regarding social media companies, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany made the remark to reporters aboard Air Force One, traveling with Trump to Washington from Florida a day after Twitter Inc attached a warning to some of his tweets prompting readers to fact-check the president's claims.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

