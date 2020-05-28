ReutersMay 28, 2020 05:15:16 IST
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order shortly regarding social media companies, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany made the remark to reporters aboard Air Force One, traveling with Trump to Washington from Florida a day after Twitter Inc
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
