Friday, April 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Trump to hold event Friday on 5G, rural broadband -White House

By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is set to hold a White House event on Friday with the country's top communications regulator on next-generation 5G wireless networks and efforts to boost rural broadband internet access.

ReutersApr 12, 2019 04:08:04 IST

Trump to hold event Friday on 5G, rural broadband -White House

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is set to hold a White House event on Friday with the country's top communications regulator on next-generation 5G wireless networks and efforts to boost rural broadband internet access.

A White House spokesman confirmed that Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai and Trump would deliver remarks on 5G deployment. Pai is expected to announce additional funds to help rural areas that lack broadband get access to the high-speed service, officials briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The FCC did not immediately comment.

In August, Pai said over 700,000 rural homes and small businesses would gain first-ever high-speed internet service through the FCC's Connect America Fund Phase II auction.

In February, Trump called on U.S. telecommunications companies to boost their work to build faster 5G wireless communications networks, saying they were lagging and at risk of being left behind other countries’ efforts.

"American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind," Trump wrote in a pair of tweets.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow reiterated last week that the administration opposed any effort to nationalize the U.S. 5G network and denied the United States was behind other nations in the 5G race.

"The private sector will figure things out far better than the government sector," he said.

Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Corp, Sprint Corp and T Mobile US Inc are beginning to deploy 5G service in U.S. cities and are working to extend their networks as 5G-compatible phones slowly become available.

The Trump administration has been seeking ways to speed the deployment of faster wireless communications systems that could help a number of industries. Last year, the FCC moved to eliminate regulatory barriers to 5G deployment by capping local fees and requiring faster application reviews.

The Republican president’s administration has also been warning other countries against adopting 5G systems from Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, citing security concerns.

For more than a year, the White House has been mulling an executive order that would direct the Commerce Department to block U.S. companies from buying equipment from foreign telecommunications makers that pose significant national security risks, Reuters reported in December.

The FCC since March 2018 has also been considering rules to bar the use of funds from a government programme to purchase equipment or services from companies that pose a security threat to U.S. communications networks.

No action on either one of the proposals is expected on Friday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Andhra Pradesh edition: Nadendla Manohar of Jana Sena Party tells Firstpost his party will start new age of politics


Top Stories

latest videos

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream


also see

Newstracker

Comedian is centre stage as Ukraine holds presidential vote

Apr 01, 2019
Comedian is centre stage as Ukraine holds presidential vote
Israel reopens Gaza crossing as mediators push for deal

Newstracker

Israel reopens Gaza crossing as mediators push for deal

Apr 01, 2019
Arab leaders call for good neighbourly ties with Iran

Newstracker

Arab leaders call for good neighbourly ties with Iran

Apr 01, 2019
Ukraine's Poroshenko says election was free, met global standards

Newstracker

Ukraine's Poroshenko says election was free, met global standards

Apr 01, 2019
Germany to let Britons stay if UK leaves EU without deal: report

Newstracker

Germany to let Britons stay if UK leaves EU without deal: report

Apr 01, 2019
U.N. chief wants democratic transition in Algeria

Newstracker

U.N. chief wants democratic transition in Algeria

Apr 01, 2019

science

Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Apr 11, 2019
World Parkinson’s Day: The second most common age-related neurodegenerative illness

World Parkinson's Day

World Parkinson’s Day: The second most common age-related neurodegenerative illness

Apr 11, 2019
Welcome to the family Homo luzonensis: Dig finds new species of early human

Ancient Humans

Welcome to the family Homo luzonensis: Dig finds new species of early human

Apr 11, 2019
Meet Katie Bouman, the scientist whose algorithm helped image the first black hole

Black Holes

Meet Katie Bouman, the scientist whose algorithm helped image the first black hole

Apr 11, 2019