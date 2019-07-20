Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and expressed concerns with the country's proposed digital services tax, the White House said.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.