Friday, October 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 26 October, 2018 08:05 IST

Trump signs presidential memorandum to develop spectrum strategy for 5G in the US

The goal is to ensure there is enough spectrum to handle the growing amount of internet and wireless traffic

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a presidential memorandum directing the Commerce Department to develop a long-term comprehensive national spectrum strategy to prepare for the introduction of next-generation 5G wireless networks.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Trump is also creating a White House Spectrum Strategy Task Force and wants federal agencies to report on government spectrum needs and review how spectrum can be shared with private sector users.

The memorandum requires a series of reports over the next nine months and looking at ways and existing efforts on increasing spectrum and sharing existing spectrum. A long-term strategy is due by July.

The goal is to ensure there is enough spectrum to handle the growing amount of internet and wireless traffic and that future faster 5G networks have adequate spectrum.

The White House also said Trump is withdrawing presidential memorandums on spectrum signed by then-President Barack Obama in 2010 and 2013.

AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sprint Corp, and T-Mobile US Inc are working to acquire spectrum and beginning to develop and test 5G networks, which are expected to be at least 100 times faster than current 4G networks and cut latency, or delays, to less than one-thousandth of a second from one-hundredth of a second in 4G, the Federal Communications Commission has said.

Wireless industry trade group CTIA praised the administration for “recognising the importance of establishing a national spectrum strategy. With the right approach based on licensed wireless spectrum, America’s wireless carriers will invest hundreds of billions of dollars and create millions of jobs.”

White House officials said they do not support any effort to nationalize the 5G network. A leaked document in January suggested the administration was considering the idea.

“We will prioritize efforts to accelerate the private sector’s development of 5G, so that the American people can reap the rewards of this incredible technology,” White House adviser Michael Kratsios told reporters on Thursday.

Democratic Federal Communications Commissioner (FCC) Jessica Rosenworcel questioned the length of the time for the reports. “Other nations are moving ahead while we’re headed to study hall - and in the interim we’re slapping big tariffs on 5G networks. This doesn’t speed our 5G leadership - it slows us down,” she said.

One big issue is a band of spectrum reserved for automakers to enable vehicles to “talk” to one another that has gone largely unused. Cable companies and others want the FCC to award part or all of that to expand Wi-Fi.

On Tuesday, the FCC voted to open additional spectrum for use by unlicensed devices in the 6 GHz band, or five times the current spectrum available. Unlicensed devices include things such as Wi-Fi routers, connected home appliances, baby monitors, fitness trackers, garage door openers and cordless landline phones.

 

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

also see

NewsTracker

Donald Trump asks media to 'stop hostility' and 'false attacks' after pipe bombs were sent to top Democrats, CNN

Oct 25, 2018

Donald Trump asks media to stop 'endless hostility and false attacks' after bomb sent to CNN

Oct 25, 2018

NewsTracker

'Functional' bombs mailed to Hillary, Bill Clinton's home and Barack Obama's office; CNN New York offices also evacuated

Oct 24, 2018

Huawei

US urges Canada to drop Huawei from building next-gen 5G telecom network

Oct 13, 2018

NewsTracker

CNN chief criticises White House for reluctance to name news portal as target in pipe bomb deliveries to US politicians

Oct 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Explosive found outside billionaire George Soros' New York home; device defused without incident, FBI launches investigation

Oct 24, 2018

science

Tiger Conservation

Tiger populations dwindling, just six sub-species still in existence: Study

Oct 26, 2018

Woolly Mammoth Fossil

Woolly mammoth and rhino remains dug up from under England highway during repairs

Oct 25, 2018

Archeology

Five intact bones at Pompeii volcanic site question previous eruption timeline

Oct 25, 2018

Cancer Risk

Risk of cancer could be more in taller people, owing to larger number of cells

Oct 25, 2018