Trump says U.S. to hit France with 'substantial' action for digital tax

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States would hit France shortly with a "substantial reciprocal action" after Paris announced a tax aimed at U.S. technology companies.


ReutersJul 27, 2019 00:08:34 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States would hit France shortly with a "substantial reciprocal action" after Paris announced a tax aimed at U.S. technology companies.

"If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly," Trump tweeted, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron. "I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine!"

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)

