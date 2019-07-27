Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States would hit France shortly with a "substantial reciprocal action" after Paris announced a tax aimed at U.S. technology companies.

"If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly," Trump tweeted, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron. "I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine!"

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.