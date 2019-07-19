Friday, July 19, 2019Back to
Jul 19, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration was looking closely at Amazon's contract with the U.S. Defence Department after getting complaints from other tech companies.

Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp were selected in April to continue competing for Pentagon cloud computing services as part of a contract that could be worth some $10 billion.

The selection left Oracle Corp and IBM Corp out of the competition for the contract for the Defence Department's Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure Cloud, or JEDI. The contract is part of a broad modernization of Pentagon information technology systems.

Oracle earlier this month lost a lawsuit challenging the contract award. A judge ruled Oracle did not have standing to claim it was wronged by the decision because it did not meet the contract requirements.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Thomas)

