ReutersJul 19, 2019 01:06:03 IST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration was looking closely at Amazon's contract with the U.S. Defence Department after getting complaints from other tech companies.
Amazon.com Inc
The selection left Oracle Corp
Oracle earlier this month lost a lawsuit challenging the contract award. A judge ruled Oracle did not have standing to claim it was wronged by the decision because it did not meet the contract requirements.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Thomas)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.