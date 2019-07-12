Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he plans to call a meeting of technology company executives later this month.

At a meeting with conservative social media users at the White House, Trump said he would "be calling a big meeting of the companies in a week or two -- they have to be here." The White House declined to offer additional details. Alphabet Inc , Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)

