Trump says he does not want government to lead 5G effort

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he does not want government to lead the effort to deploy next-generation 5G wireless networks.

ReutersApr 13, 2019 02:06:06 IST

Trump says he does not want government to lead 5G effort

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he does not want government to lead the effort to deploy next-generation 5G wireless networks.

"In the United States our approach is private-sector driven and private-sector led. The government doesn't have to spend lots of money," Trump said at a White House event on 5G deployment.

"As you probably heard, we had another alternative of doing it that would be through government investment and leading through the government. We don't want to do that because it won't be nearly as good, nearly as fast," he said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

