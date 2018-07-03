Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 03 July, 2018 15:03 IST

Trump govt to block China Mobile in the US citing national security risks

The United States is set to impose tariffs on $34 billion worth of goods from China on July 6.

The US government moved on 2 July to block China Mobile from offering services to the US telecommunications market, recommending its application be rejected because the government-owned firm posed national security risks.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) should deny China Mobile’s 2011 application to offer telecommunication services between the United States and other countries, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) said in a statement posted on its website.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

“After significant engagement with China Mobile, concerns about increased risks to US law enforcement and national security interests were unable to be resolved,” said the statement, which quoted David Redl, assistant secretary for communications and information at the US Department of Commerce, which NTIA is part of.

China Mobile, the world’s largest telecom carrier with 899 million subscribers, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The move by US President Donald Trump’s administration on China Mobile comes amid growing trade frictions between Washington and Beijing. The United States is set to impose tariffs on $34 billion worth of goods from China on July 6, which Beijing is expected to respond to with tariffs of its own.

And ZTE Corp, China’s No. 2 telecommunications equipment maker, was forced to cease major operations in April after the US slapped it with a supplier ban saying it broke an agreement to discipline executives who conspired to evade US sanctions on Iran and North Korea. ZTE is in the process of getting the ban lifted and announced a new board last week.

China Mobile Communications Corp, a state-controlled firm, owned almost 73 percent of China Mobile as of December, according to Thomson Reuters data.

tags


latest videos

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look

also see

Google

US lawmakers ask Google to reconsider its work with Chinese smartphone giant Huawei

Jun 21, 2018

ZTE

ZTE Corp to deposit $400 mn before the ban on US suppliers is lifted

Jun 24, 2018

NewsTracker

Donald Trump regime plans limits on Chinese investment in US technology firms, says report

Jun 25, 2018

NewsTracker

US National Security Advisor John Bolton to meet Russia's top diplomat on Wednesday; Trump-Putin meet on agenda

Jun 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Sensex tanks 261 points to close at two-week low of 35,287 as US-China trade dispute escalates

Jun 19, 2018

NewsTracker

In retaliation to Donald Trump's tariffs war, India to hike import duty on certain US products from 4 August onwards

Jun 21, 2018

science

Eclipse

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India

Jul 03, 2018

Renewable Energy

Japan pledges to boost renewable energy while not abandoning nuclear power

Jul 03, 2018

Reforestation

Ivory Coast to invest heavily in replacing forests that were razed to grow cocoa

Jul 03, 2018

Conservation

How genetic studies across 7 countries helped save Australia's iconic koala

Jul 03, 2018