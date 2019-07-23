Tuesday, July 23, 2019Back to
Trump expected to drop in on White House tech meeting with Broadcom, Intel CEOs: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to drop in on a Monday meeting of top technology companies, including the CEOs of Intel Corp and Broadcom Inc, to discuss blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and other topics, two people briefed on the matter said. White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow will preside over the meeting, which was confirmed by a White House official on Friday.

ReutersJul 23, 2019 00:09:55 IST

Trump expected to drop in on White House tech meeting with Broadcom, Intel CEOs: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to drop in on a Monday meeting of top technology companies, including the CEOs of Intel Corp and Broadcom Inc, to discuss blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and other topics, two people briefed on the matter said.

White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow will preside over the meeting, which was confirmed by a White House official on Friday. The official said executives from Alphabet Inc's Google and Micron Technology Inc will also attend and that it had been called to discuss economic matters.

Qualcomm Inc was also invited to the meeting that will be attended by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. The meeting did not appear on Trump's official schedule.

The White House, Intel and Broadcom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States put Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, on a blacklist in May, citing national security concerns.

The move banned U.S. companies from selling most U.S. parts and components to Huawei without special licenses but Trump said last month that U.S. companies could resume sales in a bid to restart trade talks with Beijing.

Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross has said licenses would be issued where there is no threat to national security. Reuters reported that the United States may approve licenses for companies to restart new sales in a matter of weeks.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Huawei secretly helped North Korea build and maintain its commercial wireless network, adding to pressure on the Trump administration to remain tough on the Chinese company.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio and Susan Thomas)



