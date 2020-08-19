FP Trending

Truecaller has rolled out a new feature called Spam Activity Indicator for Android users to make communication safer and more efficient.

With the new feature, users can now get detailed statistics on the spammer on their phones.

Users can now view the statistics when they tap on the spammer’s profile image in the Truecaller app. The app will soon show the stats to users in the Caller ID, or the full-screen Caller ID if enabled. This will help them make a decision before receiving any call.

Android users can check three important trends including spam reports, call activity, and peak calling hours.

Spam Reports gives information on how many times a Truecaller user has marked a specific number as spam. It also indicates by percentage if it is increasing or decreasing according to the reports.

Call Activity shows the number of calls a particular number has made recently, potentially indicating how much of a spammer the number is.

The Peak Calling Hours is a time chart that identifies when the spammer is most active. Truecaller in a release said that in 2019, it has identified 29.7 billion spam calls and 8.5 billion spam SMS for users in India. As per Truecaller, the free number search and spammer statistics are also available on the Truecaller's official website.

The update puts power into the hands of users and enables them to protect against scam and fraud in more efficient way.

Chief Product Officer at Truecaller Rishit Jhunjhunwala said that India is one of the fastest-growing mobile phone markets and users are flooded with unwanted calls and messages.

"This new feature showcases three important trends: spam reports, call activity and peak calling hours. We believe these are the most important indicators that allow you to determine how risky the number is in your communication,” he added.