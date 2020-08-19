Wednesday, August 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Truecaller rolls out spam activity indicator for Android users to help them avoid spam numbers

With the new feature, users can check spam reports, call activity, and peak calling hours of the caller.


FP TrendingAug 19, 2020 14:57:27 IST

Truecaller has rolled out a new feature called Spam Activity Indicator for Android users to make communication safer and more efficient.

With the new feature, users can now get detailed statistics on the spammer on their phones.

Users can now view the statistics when they tap on the spammer’s profile image in the Truecaller app. The app will soon show the stats to users in the Caller ID, or the full-screen Caller ID if enabled. This will help them make a decision before receiving any call.

Truecaller rolls out spam activity indicator for Android users to help them avoid spam numbers

Truecaller spam activity indicator.

Android users can check three important trends including spam reports, call activity, and peak calling hours.

Spam Reports gives information on how many times a Truecaller user has marked a specific number as spam. It also indicates by percentage if it is increasing or decreasing according to the reports.

Call Activity shows the number of calls a particular number has made recently, potentially indicating how much of a spammer the number is.

The Peak Calling Hours is a time chart that identifies when the spammer is most active. Truecaller in a release said that in 2019, it has identified 29.7 billion spam calls and 8.5 billion spam SMS for users in India. As per Truecaller, the free number search and spammer statistics are also available on the Truecaller's official website.

The update puts power into the hands of users and enables them to protect against scam and fraud in more efficient way.

Chief Product Officer at Truecaller Rishit Jhunjhunwala said that India is one of the fastest-growing mobile phone markets and users are flooded with unwanted calls and messages.

"This new feature showcases three important trends: spam reports, call activity and peak calling hours. We believe these are the most important indicators that allow you to determine how risky the number is in your communication,” he added.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Android TV

Android TV to get Google Play Instant, Play Story emulator, other enhancements in latest update

Aug 12, 2020
Android TV to get Google Play Instant, Play Story emulator, other enhancements in latest update
Google introduces earthquake alert system for Android users in California

Google

Google introduces earthquake alert system for Android users in California

Aug 12, 2020
Google launches AirDrop-like Nearby Share feature for Android phones for instant sharing of files

Nearby Share

Google launches AirDrop-like Nearby Share feature for Android phones for instant sharing of files

Aug 05, 2020
Facebook Gaming iOS app launched but without the instant gaming feature to meet App Store guidelines

Facebook Gaming

Facebook Gaming iOS app launched but without the instant gaming feature to meet App Store guidelines

Aug 10, 2020
Twitter now lets users control who can reply to their tweet: How it works

Twitter

Twitter now lets users control who can reply to their tweet: How it works

Aug 12, 2020
Google has included Bedtime Mode in its Clock App for nearly all Android devices

Bedtime Mode

Google has included Bedtime Mode in its Clock App for nearly all Android devices

Aug 14, 2020

science

Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Black Moon

Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Aug 19, 2020
Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Microplastic pollution

Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Aug 19, 2020
NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Metal Asteroid

NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Aug 18, 2020
Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Male Bisexuality

Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Aug 18, 2020