Truecaller has introduced three new features for Android users that include group voice calling, Smart SMS, and Inbox Cleaner. Truecaller says that these features cater to its customers' evolving needs for security in times of complete digitisation. In case anyone was added to a group call without the user's knowledge, the app will allow users to identify such spam users. Additionally, the feature allows a "dial back" option from call logs to better manage the group when calling back.

Also, users can add new participants to a voice call even without having their contact in the phonebook. The app will show each participant's city and also notify whether another user is busy in another call or is offline. This feature voice calls with up to eight people simultaneously.

Another feature, Smart SMS uses an integrated algorithm that filters spam, collects and separates useful information, and sets payment reminders. This feature will be available for users in India, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, followed by Indonesia, Egypt, Malaysia, Sweden, and the US over time.

The third feature is Inbox Cleaner which lets the consumers free up their phone's storage space by cleaning off unused messages. Clearing unwanted messages will take just a few seconds. It will also notify the users of the number of old OTPs and spam SMSes that have been accumulated in their devices. Tapping the feature twice will effectively remove old SMSes without making any changes to your important data.

According to Truecaller, all group voice calls are secured with symmetric encryption. Android users can update the app from the Google Play Store to use the new features.