Popular communication app Truecaller on 20 June announced that it has reintroduced "Who Viewed Your Profile" feature for its Pro subscribers.

The feature allows users to see who has viewed their profile, keeping them prepared for which calls to expect and from whom, the company said in a statement.

Pro users will receive a notification when another user has viewed their profile using Truecaller. However, this only applies if someone has tapped on the profile to view it, not searched for it, the statement added.

Depending on the user's privacy settings, contact information such as their phone number added by a user could be hidden.

Users will still have to send a "Contact Request" for additional details.

The Pro Mode which is only available for Pro subscribers also comes with Private Mode. The mode can be turned on and off. In the Private Mode another users won't be notified if the Pro subscriber has viewed their profile. Similar new features will be soon released by the company on the Truecaller Pro to make communication safe and efficient.

