FP Trending

Truecaller has launched a COVID-19 hospital directory in India. With the help of this directory, users can access the telephone numbers and address details of the coronavirus hospitals designated by the government. The directory is built right into the app and users can access it through the menu or dialler. Users can click on the hospital directory and access the contact details of the selected hospital.

Besides searching for hospitals, the directory will also help users look for care facilities. The hospital directory is available for multiple states and the data available has been sourced from official government databases.

Truecaller says that the directory will be updated everyday to make sure that as many hospital phone numbers from as many areas in India are available.

Truecaller, however, clarifies that the directory is intended to makes it easy for users to search for the information, but it can not assure availability of hospital beds.

The Covid Healthcare Directory is now available. In case you are unable to see the feature, update your app on the Play Store. As of now, it is only available on Android devices and in the beta version.

Speaking about the launch of its new feature, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD India of Truecaller said the company has started with the hospital list for now and they are working to add more resources. Stating that this is one of the ways Truecaller is helping people, Rishit added that they offer the support to the people in need.