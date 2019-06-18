Tuesday, June 18, 2019Back to
Truecaller introduces Truecaller Voice for high quality, low latency calls

Truecaller Voice will let users make free high quality, low latency and quick to connect calls.

tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2019 20:00:07 IST

To better the communication quality and connectivity, Truecaller today introduced a new voice feature called, "Truecaller Voice". This feature will let users make free high quality, low latency and quick to connect calls that will be made on Wi-Fi or mobile data. According to the company, the entire 140 million global userbase will be able to use this feature.

It is an in-app voice over internet protocol (VoIP) based feature and is available near call logs, SMS Inbox, contact profile and after call screen so that the user doesn't have to switch to an entirely different page to go to the option.

As of now, the feature has been rolled out for all Android users and it will be released for other devices in a phased manner. According to the company, users of Truecaller make about 180 million outgoing calls in one day. Truecaller also provides with a one-stop integrated communication platform that has almost all the key features like  Caller ID, Intelligent dialler, Smart SMS inbox, Mobile Payments and Flash messaging and so on so that people can use the app seamlessly.

