Truecaller developer launches personal safety app Guardians that allows users to share location

The app allows the option to share your GPS location privately with those you trust or keep the location sharing feature always on.


FP TrendingMar 04, 2021 17:56:24 IST

Developers True Software Scandinavia has launched Guardians, a sister app of the popular caller identification app Truecaller. The new app has been designed to provide personal safety to users and it was unveiled on Wednesday. Users of Truecaller will be able to sign up for Guardians with a simple tap and the app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store for free. Also, the newly launched app comes without any premium tier. As per the description information on the website, the app will let consumers share their location with others so that in case of any danger or discomfort, guardians can extend help.

The users will be able to invite their friends and family, asking them to be registered as their guardians. Other than them, there will be ‘Community Guardians’ on the app, available to help the user if they are in any distress.

The app allows the option to share your GPS location privately with those you trust or keep the location sharing feature always on. There is an emergency sharing option to send an alarm to the contacts included in the app and the provision to see the status of the phone. This will help users in knowing exactly how strong is the network or what is the battery life.

The firm states that “as exploring new places, walking home alone, meeting someone you don’t know” are all activities that can be deemed unsafe, Guardians aims to make phones the main line of defence. “By choosing trusted people as your Guardians, and allowing them to see where you are, you can have peace of mind, and protection in case anything goes wrong”.

Reportedly, the app has been jointly designed by the company's teams in Stockholm and Bengaluru. In case a user does not use Truecaller, they need to download the Guardians app, verify their phone number using an OTP and then they will get registered on the app. By virtue of its function, users will have to turn on the permissions for location, contacts and phone status.

