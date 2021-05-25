Tuesday, May 25, 2021Back to
Truecaller collaborates with MapMyIndia, FactChecker to update COVID Healthcare Directory

A newly added MapMyIndia banner inside the Truecaller app contains details of COVID-19-related healthcare facilities.


FP TrendingMay 25, 2021 19:35:32 IST

Truecaller had incorporated a ‘COVID Healthcare Directory’ feature into its smartphone app a month ago. The latest development on this front is that the caller identification and spam-blocking app has decided to collaborate with MapMyIndia and FactChecker in order to improve the existing directory. According to the press release, with the help of MapMyIndia, details of as many as 60,000 COVID-19-related facilities have been added in the app, including dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, vaccination centres, test centres and other such facilities.

Truecaller India MD Rishit Jhunjhunwala said the company is committed to extending help to those who are on the frontlines and to communities. Truecaller hopes with this partnership, it will be able to provide some relief to those who are trying to find COVID-19 help-related contacts.

With the help of MapMyIndia, details of as many as 60,000 COVID-19-related facilities have been added in the Truecaller app. Image: Truecaller

Speaking about the collaboration, MapMyIndia CEO and executive director Rohan Verma said the company is fortunate to partner with Truecaller in its fight against COVID-19. He further shared that users of the app will be able to identify COVID-19 related facilities with the help of the MapMyIndia widget present in the app.

According to the press release, there will be a MapMyIndia banner inside the Truecaller app, which will contain information about COVID-19-related healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, the collaboration of Truecaller with FactChecker will ensure COVID-19 relief numbers are constantly verified by a fact-checking team. This has been done in order to help people avail help quickly during the crisis using the relief numbers.

Television and print journalist Govindraj Ethiraj also appreciated the collaboration and said FactChecker is happy to join hands with Truecaller in order to expand the reach of SOS India4U www.sosindia4u.com, which provides first-hand verification of sources.

