Popular communication app Truecaller on 16 July introduced a new "Call Recording" feature for its Android users globally.

This is another step towards upgrading "Premium" offerings aimed at making communication safe and efficient by helping users report harassment related or fraudulent calls, the company said in a statement.

When a "Premium" user dials or receives a call, they can toggle 'ON' the recording feature from the Truecaller Caller ID screen. The recordings are then stored on the user's phone.

Users without a "Premium" subscription can get a free 14-day trial of this feature, the company added.

The latest feature also assists its users in keeping track of important conversations with businesses, colleagues, or friends.