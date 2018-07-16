Monday, July 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 16 July, 2018 19:27 IST

Truecaller announces 'Call Recording' feature for its Android users globally

During a call, Truecaller Premium users can toggle ON the recording feature on the Caller ID screen.

Popular communication app Truecaller on 16 July introduced a new "Call Recording" feature for its Android users globally.

This is another step towards upgrading "Premium" offerings aimed at making communication safe and efficient by helping users report harassment related or fraudulent calls, the company said in a statement.

When a "Premium" user dials or receives a call, they can toggle 'ON' the recording feature from the Truecaller Caller ID screen. The recordings are then stored on the user's phone.

Users without a "Premium" subscription can get a free 14-day trial of this feature, the company added.

The latest feature also assists its users in keeping track of important conversations with businesses, colleagues, or friends.

tags


latest videos

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

also see

WhyNow

'Sebi to get call data records in some cases but no power to tap calls'

Nov 19, 2012

Truecaller 8 for Android will enable cashless transactions via UPI and integrate Google Duo

Mar 28, 2017

Truecaller updated for Android; brings in new 'Auto Search' feature

Mar 29, 2015

Truecaller Review

Jan 15, 2013

Truecaller updates iPhone app with redesigned UI, new widget

Mar 02, 2015

Truecaller gets new features after crossing 100 million milestone

Dec 05, 2014

science

Conservation

World Snake Day 2018: Conservationists attempt to restore the reptile's status

Jul 16, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Monsoon may play spoilsport during century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July

Jul 16, 2018

BrahMos

India successfully test fires all-weather BrahMos missile off Odisha's coast

Jul 16, 2018

ISRO

ISRO successfully conducts ground test of high thrust Vikas Engine in Tamil Nadu

Jul 16, 2018