Thursday, October 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Troubles with Tesla's automated parking summon safety regulators

By David Shepardson and Vibhuti Sharma WASHINGTON/BENGALURU (Reuters) - U.S.


ReutersOct 03, 2019 03:16:03 IST

Troubles with Teslas automated parking summon safety regulators

By David Shepardson and Vibhuti Sharma

WASHINGTON/BENGALURU (Reuters) - U.S. regulators are looking into parking lot crashes involving Tesla Inc cars driving themselves to their owners using the company's Smart Summon feature, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

Several users have posted videos on social media of Tesla vehicles that appear to have been in near accidents. One posted a video of a Tesla striking a garage wall and another of a Tesla being struck by a vehicle backing up.

A Tesla software update last week added its Smart Summon feature for some customers. When the car is within 200 feet and in their line of sight, they use a phone app to summon the vehicle in a parking lot.

On its website, Tesla's description of Summon reads: "your parked car will come find you anywhere in a parking lot. Really."

Asked about reports of crashes, NHTSA said it "is aware of reports related to Tesla’s Summon feature. We are in ongoing contact with the company and we continue to gather information. Safety is NHTSA’s top priority and the agency will not hesitate to act if it finds evidence of a safety-related defect."

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. Tesla reported Wednesday that it delivered 97,000 vehicles in the third quarter, fewer than some analysts had expected.

Tesla says users of Smart Summon should have a clear line of sight and check the surroundings. It said the vehicle "will manoeuvre around or stop for objects and notify you when detected."

While Tesla said Summon is to be used only in parking lots, the feature breaks new ground by allowing operation of a vehicle without a driver behind the wheel. Federal vehicle safety regulations were written decades ago, before such technology existed.

In addition to the crashes depicted on social media, there are also videos of several near misses.

In one Twitter video, a Tesla exits a parking space and starts to cross a driveway when an SUV nearly collides with the driverless car. A voice is heard gasping and exclaiming, "Oh my God!"

The poster, Dallas-based solutions architect Roddie Hasan, commented that his "first test of Smart Summon didn't go so well."

"..A car pulled in from the road and around the corner into the lot, and I expected the Tesla to 'see' it and stop, however I had to take my finger off the (app) button when I saw that my Tesla wasn't slowing down", Hasan told Reuters.

Another Twitter user, Mark Solomon, also posted a video that showed his car was not able to park itself properly using the feature.

"Not sure what the problem was but I think an older map of the parking lot was being used," he said.

Tesla's website warns that drivers "are still responsible for your car and  must monitor it and its surroundings at all times  and be within your line of sight because it may not detect all obstacles. Be especially careful around quick moving people, bicycles and cars."

Other users had positive reviews. One posted a video of a white Tesla that slowly manoeuvred around a parking lot for over a minute, ultimately arriving safely next to where the operator was standing.

"It was a very profound moment to see this technology live! People don’t understand the depths and multitude of challenges to make this happen," the Twitter user, @problematique79, told Reuters.

The summon feature is one of a suite of automated driving features that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has promised customers who have paid $6,000 for optional "Full Self Driving" packages of hardware and software.

Automated driving features are one way Tesla hopes to stay ahead of traditional automakers, that have been more conservative about enabling vehicles to operate without drivers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Vibhuti Sharma; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and David Gregorio)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Gold rises as investors await Fed policy decision

Sep 18, 2019
Gold rises as investors await Fed policy decision
Toyota invests $391 million in its Texas truck assembly plant

Newstracker

Toyota invests $391 million in its Texas truck assembly plant

Sep 18, 2019
BoE governor appointment to be delayed until after forthcoming election: FT

Newstracker

BoE governor appointment to be delayed until after forthcoming election: FT

Sep 18, 2019
UK companies would incur tariff costs after no-deal Brexit: survey

Newstracker

UK companies would incur tariff costs after no-deal Brexit: survey

Sep 18, 2019
Virgin Atlantic eyes over 80 new routes at expanded Heathrow

Newstracker

Virgin Atlantic eyes over 80 new routes at expanded Heathrow

Sep 18, 2019
Investors turn heat on Big Oil ahead of U.N. climate summit

Newstracker

Investors turn heat on Big Oil ahead of U.N. climate summit

Sep 18, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019