Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is in the final stage of slapping penalty on operators who have not met call drop norms for the March quarter, its chairman RS Sharma said.

Maintaining its watch on service quality in the sector, TRAI had tightened the rules and asked players to abide by its new quality of service benchmarks from 1 October 2017.

Two-quarters of assessment has been completed since the new norms came into force. “For the quarter of January to March, we are in the final stage of issuing the penalty,” Sharma told PTI. He said show cause notices have already been issued to erring operators and 21 days have been given for submitting their responses.

He, however, did not identify the operators, saying TRAI did not want to name and shame any player. The assessment is based on network performance of operators between January and March, measured against the TRAI's new service quality benchmarks.