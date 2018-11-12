Monday, November 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 November, 2018 11:05 IST

TRAI to meet up with telecom, broadcasting company heads in December: Report

TRAI is believed to meet the telecom chiefs on 4 December, and broadcasting heads on 7 December.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will be meeting up with the chiefs of telecom companies in the country next month. This meeting will be aimed at discussing the agenda for the year 2019. This meeting will reportedly be followed up by another meet with the broadcasting firm heads in India.

According to a report by DNA Money, while the chiefs of telecom companies are expected to meet the telecom regulator on 4 December, the talks with the heads of broadcasting firms will be held a few days later on 7 December.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

Per the reports, these meeting will primarily focus on gauging “the situations impacting these sectors, see what could be done further to improve ease doing of business and discuss other existing policies that need a relook.”

There are also rumours that this meeting with the telecom heads may be aimed at initiating the process of auction of 5G spectrum in 2019.

Having said that, while Reliance Jio is apparently in favour of the 5G auction taking place next year, other telecom companies are under financial stress, and hence, aren't too keen on the same. Consequently, this meeting may suggest revision of spectrum prices that were quoted in the recent recommendation.

As for the broadcasting firms, with a complete shift in framework for TV industry after the apex court upheld TRAI's tariff order and interconnect regulations for pricing and packaging of TV channels. This means, in the coming year we may see the regulatory body exercising its power and monitoring channels and pricing their content.

According to a report in The Economic Times, this meet could also see the discussion of a consultation paper on the over-the-top (OTT) services and their regulation. Telcos want the OTT communication apps to also be brought under the same kind of regulatory regime as them as they offer comparable services. OTT apps makers have said that this would stifle innovation and pointed that apps are already under the regulation of the Information Technology Act.

TRAI chairman RS Sharma said that TRAI would be coming out with a consultation paper on OTT apps by next week.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio adds 1.3 crore users in Sept, Airtel and Vodafone lose over 1 crore

Nov 04, 2018

Aadhaar

Airtel, Reliance Jio and others to start using alternate non-Aadhaar KYC process

Nov 09, 2018

Airtel

Airtel replaces Aadhaar-based electronic verification with digital KYC process

Nov 05, 2018

Airtel tops download speed in June-August while Jio leads 4G availability: Report

Nov 01, 2018

Airtel

Airtel revises Rs 399 plan with 40 GB data, 1 year Amazon Prime subscription

Oct 30, 2018

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio Celebration Pack: Select users can now get 10 GB additional data

Oct 29, 2018

science

Air Pollution

Freezing air can remove 99 percent of suspended pollutants, new research suggests

Nov 12, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO to launch communication satellite for J&K and Northeast on 14 November

Nov 12, 2018

Supercomputers

Largest brain-like supercomputer switched on after 10 years under construction

Nov 12, 2018

Space

ISRO's Mission Venus invites experiments from space enthusiasts everywhere

Nov 12, 2018