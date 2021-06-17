Nandini YadavJun 17, 2021 15:19:23 IST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday launched a new TV Channel Selector portal, which will facilitate consumers who either don't have a smartphone, or the ones who would simply prefer the web browser. TRAI launched the TV Channel Selector app in June 2020. "The Portal will suggest an optimum configuration i.e. combination of Channels/Bouquets based on consumer's selection so as to reduce total monthly bill. In addition, the portal will also suggest a combination of Channels/Bouquets based on consumer's interest keeping in view their geographical, regional, language, genres, etc. preferences," reads the TV Channel Selector portal.
In March 2017, the TRAI introduced the 'New Regulatory Framework' for broadcasting and cable services, which came into effect on 29 December 2018. The new framework was aimed to give users the freedom to select and pay only for the channels they wish to view. However, TRAI says that after the new framework was released, it was noticed that consumers were facing difficulty opting for TV channels or bouquets of their choice. Hence, the TV Channel Selector app was launched last year, and now a portal for the same has been released. Here's everything you need to know about it:
How does the TV Channel Selector portal help you?
The portal, as well as the app, essentially allow users to:
- Check their own subscription
- View all channels and bouquets provided by the DTH/Cable service provider
- Choose only the channels of interests and remove unwanted channels
- Get optimised solution; get best combination of user-selected channels/bouquets in the same price or less price
- Facility to add a channel in the available NCF (Network Capacity Fee)
- Allow user to modify an existing subscription
- Check the real-time status of your subscription request
- Download and print current subscription, offerings and set subscription request.
.@TRAI issues press release regarding "New Regulatory Frame Work" for Broadcasting and Cable Services.@DoT_India @rsprasad @SanjayDhotreMP pic.twitter.com/XtHWRKpVrz
— PIB_INDIA Ministry of Communications (@pib_comm) June 16, 2021
How to get started with the TV Channel Selector portal?
If you are not already on the app, to get started, you will have to authenticate yourself via an OTP on your registered mobile number. This will be the number that you have shared with your Distributed Platform Operator (DPO). In case you haven't registered a number with the DPO, you will get an OTP on your TV screen.
As of now, the portal and app services are available to users of the following DPOs:
- Airtel
- Asianet
- InDigital
- Sun Direct
- Fastway Transmissions
- VK Digital
- Dish TV
- D2H
- Hathway Digital
- DEN Network
- ACT Digital Home Entertainment
- Siti Network
- Tata Sky
- GTPL
- TCCL
- Kerala Vision Digital TV
For more, you can also refer to this user guide for the portal.
