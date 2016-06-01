Wednesday, April 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TRAI has asked for penal powers as telecom operators fail call drop test﻿

Worried over worsening call drop menace, telecom regulator Trai today asked the government for powers to penalise mobile operators as most of them have failed to meet the quality benchmark in this regard.


hiddenApr 21, 2021 15:30:27 IST

Worried over worsening call drop menace, telecom regulator Trai today asked the government for powers to penalise mobile operators as most of them have failed to meet the quality benchmark in this regard. "As hon'ble Supreme Court in its judgement has observed that Trai does not have power to impose such (call drop) penalty on telecom operators, we will write to DoT today for amendment in Trai Act to give us more power," Trai Secretary
Sudhir Gupta said.

The Supreme Court recently quashed a rule of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) which mandated telecom operators to compensate consumers Re 1 for each call drop with upper limit at Rs 3 per day. At present, disputes between consumers and telecom operators are not taken up by consumer courts as a Supreme Court judgement of 2009 had barred seeking any such relief under the Consumer Protection Act, saying a special remedy is provided under the Indian Telegraph Act.

The National Telecom Policy 2012 envisages "to undertake legislative measures to bring disputes between telecom consumers and service providers within the jurisdiction of consumer forums established under the Consumer Protection Act". However, it is yet to be executed by the government. Trai today published result of test drive conducted in Delhi between May 3-6, and in next 15 days will publish result of test drive conducted in 12 cities. While telecom operators claim to have improved network by installing additional mobile towers, the report said "All 3G networks; 2G networks of Airtel and MTNL and CDMA network of RCom have shown degradation in performance compared to previous drive test".

In the latest test drive conducted by Trai in Delhi, state-run telecom operators MTNL failed on all network based quality of service parameters. "Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance, Aircel and Idea need to further improve the Call Drop Rate performance. The CDMA operators and MTNL need to improve across all parameters, in order to offer acceptable levels of service," Trai said. "In case of Call Drop Rate most of the operators except Reliance 2G and Vodafone 3G are not meeting the threshold of the benchmark," said the Trai report. The regulator found Aircel was using Radio Link Time Out more than its peers to mask call drops.

PTI

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Reliance Industries increases supply of oxygen to over 700 tonnes a day to coronavirus-hit states

Apr 20, 2021
Reliance Industries increases supply of oxygen to over 700 tonnes a day to coronavirus-hit states
Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade; Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank among top gainers

NewsTracker

Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade; Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank among top gainers

Apr 13, 2021
Sensex jumps 200 points in early trade ahead of RBI’s monetary policy outcome

NewsTracker

Sensex jumps 200 points in early trade ahead of RBI’s monetary policy outcome

Apr 07, 2021
Reliance Jio announces new plans starting at Rs 401 ahead of IPL 2021: All you need to know

Jio

Reliance Jio announces new plans starting at Rs 401 ahead of IPL 2021: All you need to know

Apr 08, 2021
Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life: Network18 and Federal Bank's drive to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccination

NewsTracker

Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life: Network18 and Federal Bank's drive to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccination

Apr 07, 2021
Network18 Media & Investments Q4 profit jumps 242% to Rs 206 cr; operating margin logs in 19.7% rise

NewsTracker

Network18 Media & Investments Q4 profit jumps 242% to Rs 206 cr; operating margin logs in 19.7% rise

Apr 21, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021