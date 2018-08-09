Ram Sewak Sharma, the head of India’s telecoms regulator who took on global giants Facebook and Apple, has been given two more years in his assignment, which was due to end on 10 August 2018.

As chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Sharma shaped rules barring internet service providers from having different prices for accessing different parts of the Web, in a setback to Facebook’s plan to roll out a pared-back free internet service.

He has also pushed Apple Inc to allow spam detection on the latest version of its iOS mobile operating software, used in iPhones.

A cabinet panel approved the re-appointment of Sharma, a career bureaucrat, until Sept. 30, 2020, according to a government statement on 9 August.

Sharma declined to comment on his re-appointment.

He has previously served as the first director general of Unique Identification Authority of India, a government body running the country’s biometrics-based national identity card system, Aadhaar.

Sharma posted his Aadhaar number on Twitter last month challenging critics to do him “any harm” after users asked him to share the details to prove it was a safe system.