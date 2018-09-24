Monday, September 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 September, 2018 18:58 IST

Toyota to join hands with Google, Android Auto may finally come to its vehicles

Toyota, for long, has been known to avoid integrating the software into their vehicles, until now.

Toyota is now into an agreement with Google to bring the infotainment software Android Auto to their vehicles. The company has been known to avoid integrating the software into their vehicles for years, until now.

Apparently, Toyota had earlier raised questions about the amount and kind of information that Google’s systems will collect for Android Auto to work in its vehicles, and that’s why they resisted the idea. While they claimed to not integrate any such software, but then they did, in fact, bring Apple’s CarPlay to their cars this year in January.

Toyota logo. Image: Reuters

Toyota logo. Image: Reuters

It looks like all the customers who were upset about Toyota refraining from the software, don’t have to be anymore according to a report by Bloomberg.

A spokesperson from the auto manufacturer told the publication that the company acknowledges the fact that there is a demand for Android Auto and that the decision to collaborate would be a fruitful venture.

There is no information about which car will first run Android Auto, but there is a speculation that Google will soon make an official announcement about the same.

The move will help Google further its Android Auto ambitions, but it will not be a bigger venture than the collaborations it already has – Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi already run Android Auto in their cars.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Android

Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to use Google's Android OS in their future vehicles

Sep 18, 2018

Google Chrome

Google Chrome 70 beta version comes with touch-sensitive web authentication

Sep 15, 2018

Google

Google falls short of addressing questions about developers breaking Gmail rules

Sep 21, 2018

Apple

Apple's 12 September iPhone launch keynote to be streamed live on Twitter

Sep 11, 2018

Google

Google's China plan questioned by US lawmakers as staff resigns over issue

Sep 14, 2018

iPhone

Apple aims to garner momentum in an industry which is showing signs of fatigue

Sep 10, 2018

science

NASA's Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity faces a glitch which needs resolution before more science experiments

Sep 24, 2018

Mars Orbiter

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft beams back selfie to mark four years orbiting Mars

Sep 24, 2018

Exoplanet Conspiracy

The 'Nibiru' or 'Planet X' conspiracy: Here's what NASA researchers have to say

Sep 24, 2018

Environment

What ignited many of California’s deadliest wildfires remains a mystery: Report

Sep 24, 2018