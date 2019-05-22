Wednesday, May 22, 2019Back to
Tor officially launches its privacy-focused stable browser for Android

As per a post by the Tor team, some features could be missing from the Android version of the service.

tech2 News StaffMay 22, 2019 20:45:42 IST

The Tor browser, which is a free and open-source software for enabling anonymous communication, was service that up until now was limited only to PCs. Back in September, the Tor project team launched an alpha version of the service for Android. Now it appears that a final stable app for the Tor browser is rolling out for users.

Tor Browser.

As per a post by the Tor team, some features could be missing from the Android version, but basic functionality such as accessing .onion URLs, cross-site tracking prevention, hiding your IP and more will still be functional.

There will also be a mechanism to stop you from getting fingerprinted based on your browser and device information. The app is 41 MB in size and can be downloaded on your Android phone over here.

The Tor browser will however never see the light of day on iOS. This is due to "restrictions by Apple," though the blog post doesn't go over any of them in detail.

Tor is built on  Firefox’s base wherein it masks the user's identity by bouncing off requests through intermediate computers (relays) before reaching the destination. The data itself is end-to-end encrypted so that it can't be intercepted en-route.

While protecting your online identity is a great thing, Tor browser can be used for more nefarious purposes such as accessing the Dark web where people can find anything from guns to drugs to counterfeit currency and even weapons.

 

