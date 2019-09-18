Wednesday, September 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Top U.S. antitrust regulators admit to infighting on big tech probe

By Diane Bartz WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. antitrust regulators admitted on Tuesday they had wasted time arguing over who would investigate which tech company as they take on major probes of firms like Alphabet's Google for using their market power unfairly.


ReutersSep 18, 2019 03:15:49 IST

Top U.S. antitrust regulators admit to infighting on big tech probe

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. antitrust regulators admitted on Tuesday they had wasted time arguing over who would investigate which tech company as they take on major probes of firms like Alphabet's Google for using their market power unfairly.

The Justice Department's antitrust division chief, Makan Delrahim, acknowledged instances where officials' time "is wasted on those kinds of squabbles."

The hearing was a tough one for Delrahim and Joe Simons, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, who were criticized by lawmakers at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel for overlapping on the probes, and for other matters.

Reuters and others reported in June that the agencies had divided up the companies, with Justice taking Google and Apple , while the FTC looked at Facebook and Amazon .

The Justice Department later said it was opening a probe of online platforms. This led some industry observers to question whether the two investigations would overlap.

"Based on news reports, it sounds like your agencies may be pursuing monopolization investigations of the same companies," said Lee. "I don't think your agencies should be divvying up parts of a monopolization investigation of the same tech company."

Lee asked both men if the process of deciding which agency would investigate which company - formally called the clearance process - had broken down.

Simons said that for the vast majority of matters, it had not.

"I take that as a yes, things have broken down," said Lee.

"I would agree with that," Simons said.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the panel, also pressed Delrahim on a decision to probe four U.S. automakers for potentially breaking antitrust law over how they entered talks with California to curb emissions. The probe comes at a time when the Trump administration has battled the state on everything from immigration to census questions.

Under questioning from Klobuchar, Delrahim repeatedly denied that there had been any contact or discussions between the White House and the Justice Department regarding the automakers or anything else related to antitrust.

"There's nothing wrong with these companies individually announcing higher emission standards if they want to," said Delrahim.

Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, pressed Delrahim about chief executives like John Legere, the head of T-Mobile US Inc , who stayed at the Trump International Hotel, near the Justice Department, during some trips to Washington.

"My decisions are not based on the hotel stays of any merging parties," Delrahim responded.

In June, a group of senators asked the government if the president had interfered in a review of the proposed $26 billion merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint Corp .

Klobuchar and Senator Cory Booker, both of whom are running for president and sit on the subcommittee, signed the letter, as did Senator Elizabeth Warren, also a candidate for the Democratic nomination.

The Justice Department approved the deal, but states sued to stop it.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio and Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Asian shares up as Brexit, Hong Kong progress lifts mood

Sep 05, 2019
Asian shares up as Brexit, Hong Kong progress lifts mood
Oil prices slip after surprise build in U.S. inventories

Newstracker

Oil prices slip after surprise build in U.S. inventories

Sep 05, 2019
Dozen Goldman Sachs partners could possibly exit by 2019-end: WSJ

Newstracker

Dozen Goldman Sachs partners could possibly exit by 2019-end: WSJ

Sep 05, 2019
Exclusive: In U-turn, Ford ditches plan to unify China sales system after partners push back

Newstracker

Exclusive: In U-turn, Ford ditches plan to unify China sales system after partners push back

Sep 05, 2019
Facebook, tech companies meet with U.S intelligence on 2020 election strategy

Newstracker

Facebook, tech companies meet with U.S intelligence on 2020 election strategy

Sep 05, 2019
Explainer: How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China?

Newstracker

Explainer: How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China?

Sep 05, 2019

science

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019