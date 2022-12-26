Anirudh Regidistudio18

The MSI Bravo 15 and Alpha 15 — an entry-level gaming and a mid-range laptop respectively — are easily the best in their class and perfect for students and working professionals alike, and are our top picks from MSI’s Year-End sale.

The Bravo 15, available at Rs 49,990 during the sale, is a laptop I’d heartily recommend to first-time gamers and students. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, RX5500M GPU with 4 GB VRAM, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512 GB of NVMe storage. The display is a fast, 15.6-inch FHD panel with a 144 Hz refresh and “IPS-level” viewing angles.

What makes this laptop special is the sheer value on offer here. The Ryzen 5 5600H is a 6-core CPU and a great all-rounder when it comes to general productivity and gaming. With 4 GB of VRAM, the RX5500M is perfect for the first-time gamer and student, allowing you to enjoy popular multiplayer games like CS: GO and Valorant at well over 60 FPS.

The Alpha 15, on the other hand, is a significant step up, both in price and performance, and is meant for a more serious category of gamer.

The price goes up to Rs 85k after discount, but so do the specs. You get bumped up to a far more powerful Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, and more importantly, an RX6600M GPU with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM! This model also comes with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512 GB of high-speed, NVMe storage, which is great for FHD gaming, especially on the fast, 15.6-inch 144 Hz FHD panel that’s included.

The additional performance, better display, not to mention the larger battery, makes the Alpha 15 an excellent choice for gamers, streamers, and content creators alike.

Since these are both AMD-powered machines, they both support features like AI-powered noise-cancelling, hardware accelerated streaming, FidelityFX Super Resolution, ray-tracing, and more. Additionally, MSI includes MSI Centre, Nahimic, and a virtual crosshair to give you that extra edge when gaming competitively.

Whether you’re a young student looking to finally take the plunge into the world of PC gaming, or someone who is more serious about their games, you can’t go wrong with either of these machines.

This is a Partnered Post.