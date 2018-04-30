If you've just watched Avenger's: Infinity War and just cannot seem to get enough superhero action from the Marvel cinematic universe then here our list of games to help you play as your favorite superhero on your smartphone.

Up first, is Marvel Strike Force, an RPG by ForNext Games, which is available for both Android and iOS users. Here you have heroes and villains from the entire Marvel Cinematic universe to take on evil Ultimus and his forces.

We then have Marvel Spiderman Unlimited by Gameloft which is again available for both Android and iOS users. Here you help Spidey take on the baddies spearheaded by Sinister Six.

There's also Iron Avenger: Origins by Bad Wolf Games for Android gamers to help Iron Man and Jake Palmer take on a mysterious force that has emerged from the depths of Fairview Undergrounds.

Android users can also try their hand at Legend Captain: Avengers Fight, a 2D action game where you have to save an entire city from bad forces.

Another game that makes the list is Marvel of Champions by Kabam which is available on both the App Store and the Google Play Store. The game is similar to Tekken and allows you to take on other players with a wide choice of superheroes as well as super-villains from Marvel's cinematic universe to take on each other.