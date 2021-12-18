tech2 News Staff

Once again, our list of phones under Rs 75,000 is full of aspirational devices. While a majority of the phones from our 75K list from last quarter managed to hold on to their positions this month too, there have been some price drops and new entrants this time. Time to look at the best smartphones you can buy in this budget at the moment.

Best phones to buy under Rs 75,000 in India

Apple iPhone 12

Since the launch of the iPhone 13, the price of the Apple iPhone 12 has seen a drop. While the mid variant with 128 GB storage breached the 70K mark last quarter, it is closer to 65K this time around on Flipkart. The phone is just the right size for single handed operations. You get a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that is compliant with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. A ceramic glass with oleophobic coating protects it against scratches and smudges.

It is powered by Apple’s previous flagship A14 Bionic chip that is still powerful enough for every task, and should be good enough for a few years to come. Camera department consists of two 12MP cameras at the back with the primary lens offering OIS (optical image stabilisation), while the secondary capturing ultra-wide shots. The performance in photography and videography is top notch in different lighting conditions, as you have come to expect from iPhones. The Apple iPhone 12 launched with iOS 14, and is upgradeable to iOS 15.

Apple iPhone 12 price in India: Rs 65,199 for 128 GB storage on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

The iPhone 12 is not the only Apple phone in this list. You can purchase the smallest of the latest Apple iPhones comfortably in this budget. Just like its predecessor, the Apple iPhone 13 Mini is refreshingly compact, and one of the smallest smartphones around. And it’s not just about the small size, but the availability of a proper flagship device in this form factor without skipping any key feature is what makes it special. It is great to have that choice for those who care when smartphones are getting larger by the year.

The Apple iPhone 13 Mini is pretty much the iPhone 13 in terms of design, processing power and most of the features, just smaller. It has a sharper 5.4-inch Full HD+ Super Retina XDR OLED screen, again compliant with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. At its core is the latest A15 Bionic chip that powers the entire iPhone 13 series. The two 12MP cameras at the back are similar to those found on the iPhone 12 with just a different alignment. The output quality is at least as good, or maybe marginally better due to the updated software. Speaking of which, it runs the latest iOS 15 out of the box, and one can expect newer OS updates for another half a decade.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in India: Rs 69,900 for 128 GB storage

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The Mi 11X Ultra is the absolute flagship device from Xiaomi. The company seems to have packed everything it could in this smartphone, and some more. For starters, it is powered by Qualcomm’s top of the line Snapdragon 888 SoC. You get 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage to go with it. The display on this phone is another standout feature. You get a sharp 6.81-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision compliance and a higher resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. It can display over a billion colour shades and is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The camera department is loaded to the brim with some really high end cameras. You get a 50MP primary camera with dual pixel auto-focus as well as laser auto-focus along with OIS. Giving it company are a 48MP ultra-wide shooter with PDAF and another 48MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS for 5X optical zoom. Collectively, the cameras capture some impressive shots in different modes and lighting. The 20MP front camera does a good job with selfies and video calls. But wait, you can take ultra-wide selfies using the rear cameras too as there is a tiny display at the back.

The Mi 11 Ultra has an elegant design with an aluminium frame and a ceramic back, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s 5000 mAh battery can keep the phone powered for close to a day and a half of moderate use, while the bundled 67W fast charger can juice it up in little over half an hour. The phone supports 67W fast wireless charging too, which takes only a few extra minutes to charge the battery fully, so the company claims. The Mi 11X Ultra runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in India: Rs 69,999 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus flagship holds on to its spot in this list, and even better, it is currently selling for Rs 5,000 lower than usual on Amazon India. It has a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and this too has a higher resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. The HDR10+ compliant screen can display a billion colours and get up to 1300 nits bright. A metal frame and a glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back make the phone look elegant.

The rear camera department is highly versatile here too with a combination of 48MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus, 8MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3.3X optical zoom and a 2MP mono camera. The Hasselblad colour tuning improves the output in terms of colour accuracy in comparison to its predecessors. The cameras manage to capture some impressive images in different lighting and modes. The 16MP front camera is good enough for handling selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, and you can get the top variant of this phone with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage comfortably in this budget. Its 4500 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 65W Warp charger takes it from 0 to 100% in double quick time. The phone also supports fast wireless charging. It has IP68 rated ingress protection and runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India: Rs 64,999 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

Vivo X60 Pro Plus

Vivo’s previous flagship X60 Pro Plus is yet another fully loaded option in this budget, and quite stylish too. It has a vibrant 6.56-inch Full HD+ HDR10+ compliant Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. This phone too is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC and accompanied by 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Its 4200 mAh battery lasts for a little over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 55W fast charger juices it up quickly. The phone runs Android 11 with FunTouch 12 UI.

The rear camera department on the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has Zeiss optics and the primary camera has a 50MP sensor with OIS. Giving it company are a 48MP ultra-wide camera with Gimbal stabilisation and 32MP and 8MP telephoto cameras that provide 2X and 5X optical zoom respectively. The cameras do a commendable job in different situations, and record equally impressive videos. The 32MP front camera will have the selfie enthusiasts hooked.

Vivo X60 Pro Plus price in India: Rs 69,990 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage