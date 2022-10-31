Monday, October 31, 2022Back to
India has the second-highest number of internet users in the world. Here are the top 10 for 2022

India, with about 658 million users as of January 2022 has the second highest number of Internet users, after China, who have a userbase of 1.02 billion Internet users. We take a look at the top 10 countries with the highest number of Internet users in 2022.


CNBC-TV18Oct 31, 2022 16:51:48 IST

Around 5.07 billion people use the internet around the world at present, which is equivalent to 63.5 per cent of the world’s total population

With a penetration rate of 47 per cent of the total population of the country, India is one of the leading countries with the highest number of Internet users. In January 2022, India had 658 million Internet users, according to the World Population Review.

China has the highest number of Internet users. India ranks second in the number of Internet users, although only 20 per cent of its population uses the Internet. The penetration rate of countries like the UK and the US is more than 90 per cent.

On International Internet Day, here’s a look at the top 10 countries with the highest Internet users in 2022.

China
China had 1.02 billion Internet users as compared to its population of 1.45 billion in January 2022.

India
While the World Population Review said India had 658 million users in January 2022, a report by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI)-Kantar in July revealed that there were 692 million active Internet users in the country at present.

United States
There were 307.2 million internet users in the US in January 2022. The country has an Internet penetration rate of 92 per cent of the total population.

Indonesia
As compared to the total population of 277.7 million in January 2022, Indonesia had 204.7 million Internet users.

Brazil
Brazil had 165.3 million Internet users at the beginning of the year. The country has an Internet penetration rate of 77 per cent of the total population.

Russia
There are 129.8 million internet users in Russia in January 2022, while the total population of the country is 145.9 million. This means that 16.04 million people in the country were not using the Internet at the start of 2022.

Japan
Japan has 118.3 million Internet users and a 94 per cent penetration rate.

Nigeria
Among African countries, Nigeria has the highest number of Internet users at 109.2 million.

Mexico
Mexico’s total population stood at 130.9 million in January 2022, while the number of Internet users in the country was 96.87 million.

Germany
Germany had 78.02 million Internet users in January 2022. The country has an Internet penetration rate of 93 per cent of the total population.

