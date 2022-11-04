FP Staff

It’s that time of the year again. Over the years, air pollution has been a consistent problem in India, which only gets exasperated at the onset of winter. While poor AQI is an issue for a number of cities across India, people in Delhi-NCR and other northern states have it much worse.

Whether you believe this sudden spike at the onset of winter is mainly due to firecrackers, the usage of motor vehicles, or stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab, the fact of the matter is the powers that be have failed us miserably. Naturally then, the only recourse we have is to take matters into our own hands. The situation has become so bad, that not even staying indoors would do us much good. This is where air purifiers come in.

For the last decade or so, indoor air pollution has become so bad, that it also needs to be monitored closely as people would definitely want to spend the majority of their day in confined spaces such as offices, co-working spaces, homes, etc. Thus, air purifiers have become a must to breathe clean air in indoor spaces.

We have compiled a list of air purifiers across all budgets, for people who are really concerned about Delhi’s worsening AQI, and who want to keep themselves protected.

Air purifiers under Rs 15,000

Philips Air Purifier AC1217/20 – Rs 11,800

For the price, the Philips Air Purifier AC1217/20 works really well. It is more than adequate if you’re looking for a basic air purifier for your room. It works really well if you have a room smaller than 29 sq mt, and comes with an active carbon filter, and NanoProtect HEPA filters. All the filters and prefilters work together to capture particles that are as small as 0.003 microns so you’re more than covered when dealing with the most common pollutants.

Mi Air Purifier 3 – Rs 9,998

The Mi Air Purifier 3 from Xiaomi is yet another awesome budget air purifier. Apart from a cool-looking design and a few smart features, it comes with true HEPA filters and works really well in rooms of up to 45 sq mt. You also get an app that helps you control the air purifier remotely. And, thanks to its innovative air pressurization design, it has a CADR or Clean air delivery rate of 380 cubic metre/hour.

Philips High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20 – Rs 14,999

The AC2887/20 High-Efficiency Air Purifier from Philips is very effective in rooms of up to 79 sq mt and has a CADR of 333 cubic metre/hour. Like the AC1217/20, it also comes with a NanoProtect HEPA filter, an active carbon filter and a pre-filter which captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns.

Honeywell Air Touch V2 Indoor Air Purifier – Rs 7,299

A budget option that packs a serious punch, the Honeywell Air Touch V2 Indoor Air Purifier does everything that you would expect from a budget air purifier. It is very effective in a room that is up to 35 sq mt in size and comes with a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter, which removes 99.99% of pollutants & micro allergens. It has a CADR of 250 cubic metres/hour.

Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700EX – Rs 10,588

The Aeroguard AP 700EX from Eureka Forbes is again a very solid performer for the price it comes in. Apart from your usual activated carbon and prefilter, it also comes with a UHD HEPA filter, an H1N1 swine flu-resistant filter, a lung filter and an anti-bacterial filter. It is also one of the very few air purifiers that have been certified by the Asthma Society of India. It works great in a room that is up to 56 sq mt in size.

Under Rs 25,000

Philips Air Purifier AC2958/63 – Rs 19,300

At this price point, you normally get air purifiers that come with smart sensors which can detect practically all sorts of particulates in the air and adjust themselves accordingly. Or, you usually get air purifiers that are very effective in large rooms. The AC2958/63 Air Purifier from Philips purifies rooms up to 98 sq mt and has a CADR of 380 cubic metres/hour. It also has smart sensors which scans the air a thousand times in a second to detect ultra fine-particles and report the air quality in real-time. It comes with HEPA and active carbon filters, and a prefilter, all of which filter out particles that are as small as 0.003 microns.

Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier – Rs 22,894

The Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier, again, is a great option if you’re looking for a low-maintenance air purifier. Apart from your regular activated carbon and prefilter, you get an Electrostatic HEPA filter, along with active plasma ion, which oxidises and decomposes harmful substances. It works wonders in rooms that are up to 41 sq mt in size.

Coway AirMega 200 – Rs 23,900

The Coway AirMega is another great option for this budget. You get it has a CADR of 246 and is most effective when used in a room that is about 33 sq mt. It also comes with your usual, prefilter, activated carbon filter and HEPA filter. Along with that, you also get an ionizer which works great against ultra-fine particles in the air like viruses and bacteria.

Over Rs 25,000

Samsung AX46 Air Filter – Rs 32,990

At this price point, you are paying for creature comforts such as IoT features, and aesthetics. The Samsung AX46 adequately covers a room that is 60 sq mt in size, and has a CARD rating of 467 cubic meters/hour, making it one of the most powerful air purifiers, not only on this list but also on the market. It has a laser PM 1.0 sensor which senses the air quality in real-time and also features a washable prefilter, an activated carbon filter, and a PM 2.5 Filter. It also comes with a ton of sensors for gases and dust levels.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier TP03 – Rs 33,900

There are many options available from Dyson, but we believe that the Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier TP07 is the one to go for, unless you’re looking for some particular use cases such as dealing with formaldehyde. It uses a Glass HEPA H13 filter over traditional HEPA filters, which is far more effective in dealing with particulates and pollutants and removing allergens.