Thursday, August 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra became the third-most talked about athlete globally on Twitter

Neeraj Chopra's gold-win video became the most-watched Olympics video on Twitter in India.


FP TrendingAug 12, 2021 12:34:29 IST

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 recently concluded and Indian attained a major feat by winning a total of seven medals during the popular international multi-sport event. Twitter saw a variety of topics that were explored during the Tokyo Olympics. This includes the most talked about sports, athletes, hashtags, and more.

Representational image.

Neeraj Chopra's gold-win video became the most-watched Olympics video on Twitter in India.

With both men's and women's hockey teams performing remarkably, Hockey became the most talked-about Olympic sport in India. Javelin throw, golf, and fencing were on the list too. These were the most mentioned sports in India were Field Hockey, Track and Field, Badminton, Wrestling, Boxing and Golf.

While women did quite well, it was Neeraj Chopra who became the third most talked-about athlete globally. He was the top-most talked about Indian athlete followed by Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, P V Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Rani Rampal

Additionally, Neeraj Chopra's gold-win video became the most-watched Olympics video on Twitter in India. It was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Olympics. Neeraj Chopra continued being the highlight of the show as it was his gratitude tweet that became the most liked, retweeted, and replied-to tweet on the platform.

It is further revealed that Paralympic Games is also becoming the talk of Twitter, with Indian Paralympians such as Devendra Jhajharia winning medals.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Final Circle 1v3 | Battlegrounds Custom Rooms

Final Circle 1v3 | Battlegrounds Custom Rooms

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold as India's campaign ends with best-ever Olympic medal haul

Aug 07, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold as India's campaign ends with best-ever Olympic medal haul
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Golden moment for Indian hockey and sports,' nation lauds men's team as they win bronze

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Golden moment for Indian hockey and sports,' nation lauds men's team as they win bronze

Aug 05, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'No shame in losing to a world class team,' Twitter reacts after India lose to Belgium

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'No shame in losing to a world class team,' Twitter reacts after India lose to Belgium

Aug 03, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'What an amazing opponent', Great Britain laud India for valiant effort in bronze playoff

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'What an amazing opponent', Great Britain laud India for valiant effort in bronze playoff

Aug 06, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Highlights: IOC chief Thomas Bach declares 32nd Olympics closed

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Highlights: IOC chief Thomas Bach declares 32nd Olympics closed

Aug 08, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japan PM Yoshihide Suga thanks fellow citizens for safe Games during COVID-19 pandemic

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japan PM Yoshihide Suga thanks fellow citizens for safe Games during COVID-19 pandemic

Aug 10, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021