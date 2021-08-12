FP Trending

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 recently concluded and Indian attained a major feat by winning a total of seven medals during the popular international multi-sport event. Twitter saw a variety of topics that were explored during the Tokyo Olympics. This includes the most talked about sports, athletes, hashtags, and more.

With both men's and women's hockey teams performing remarkably, Hockey became the most talked-about Olympic sport in India. Javelin throw, golf, and fencing were on the list too. These were the most mentioned sports in India were Field Hockey, Track and Field, Badminton, Wrestling, Boxing and Golf.

While women did quite well, it was Neeraj Chopra who became the third most talked-about athlete globally. He was the top-most talked about Indian athlete followed by Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, P V Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Rani Rampal

Additionally, Neeraj Chopra's gold-win video became the most-watched Olympics video on Twitter in India. It was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Olympics. Neeraj Chopra continued being the highlight of the show as it was his gratitude tweet that became the most liked, retweeted, and replied-to tweet on the platform.

It is further revealed that Paralympic Games is also becoming the talk of Twitter, with Indian Paralympians such as Devendra Jhajharia winning medals.