tech2 News Staff

Tinder has started rolling out a new feature globally aimed at protecting LGBTQ users from harm in countries that discriminate against gay people.

Named "Traveller Alert", the in-app feature will appear in such hostile countries as soon as the app is opened to warn users about the potential dangers LGBTQ people face in the region.

As part of the update, users who identify as LGBTQ would no longer automatically appear on Tinder in these countries once the alert is activated. Users would also have the choice to either remain hidden while in that location or opt to make their profile public to connect with new people.

"The Tinder Traveler Alert combines these values, ensuring that our LGBTQ users are aware of the necessary precautions they need to take in countries that are hostile towards gender and sexual orientations outside the binary," said Taru Kapoor, GM-India, Tinder and Match Group.

Tinder sourced data from the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) to determine where the feature will alert users.

There are 11 countries around the world where LGBTQ people could face the death penalty including Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Iran, Sudan and Somalia, and an additional 26 countries where 10 years to life in prison could be enforced, according to ILGA.

The new feature is expected to roll out for both iOS and Android users in the coming days.

