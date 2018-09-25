Dating app Tinder launches a new feature in India called My Move, which gives women on the platform the choice to exclusively message first.

To use the feature, you can head to the in-app settings, where they will now see a new ‘My Move’ option, just toggle that on, and you will be able to message first to a match you find on the platform. This features is very similar to Bumble, which rests the power with the women on the platform, and lets them initiate messages on their own time.

If you want to go back to the open settings, you can turn the setting off at any point, by heading back to settings and toggling off the My Move feature.

Unfortunately, the feature is currently only available for Tinder users on iOS. Android users of the app will also receive the feature in the coming week.

The My Move feature was first announced earlier this year, and since then it was being tested with select number of users in the country. India is one of the first markets where the feature is being rolled out.

“At Tinder, we are constantly evolving our platform to help create a low-pressure environment where our users feel in charge of the connections they make. By giving our female users the ability to exclusively send the first message if and when they want to, My Move provides women the autonomy to choose how to engage with their matches and empowers them to control their experiences. We believe that true choice is letting women be who they are and empowering their choice to shape their own identity and experiences.” Taru Kapoor, Tinder India GM said in an official statement.