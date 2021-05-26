Wednesday, May 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tinder witnesses spike in excitement for ‘Friends: The Reunion’ in dating profile bios

Mentions of the popular TV show have increased by 3.5 times in Tinder bios since Friends: The Reunion was announced.


FP TrendingMay 26, 2021 20:54:23 IST

Ever since Friends: The Reunion was announced, excitement among fans of the TV show has undoubtedly reached new heights, and that’s the case even on Tinder. As per a press release, the popular dating app has witnessed an increase in the show’s mentions across profiles, which is set to release tomorrow, 27 May. It is suggested mentions of the show increased by 3.5 times in Tinder bios since the announcement, and almost 93 percent of the ‘Gen Z’ population on the dating app is talking about the show’s reunion. This is notably higher than what was seen in April 2020.

Speaking of the show’s mentions in Tinder bios, Chandler rules the space. This is followed by Joey, Ross, Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe. Even if Chandler rules, Rachel and Joey, too, have a significant fan following on Tinder in terms of mentions. Percentage-wise, Rachel features in 62 percent of mentions on the app, Joey in 58 percent of mentions and Chandler is part of 55 percent of mentions.

93 percent of the ‘Gen Z’ population on Tinder is currently talking about the show’s reunion. Image: Solen Feyissa from Pixabay

93 percent of the ‘Gen Z’ population on Tinder is currently talking about the show’s reunion. Image: Solen Feyissa from Pixabay

But Ross is famous, too. Several Tinder bios mention “Unagi” and “My Lobster,” which are two of the famous words used by Ross in the show.

Other bios inspired by the show have also made the rounds on the app. These are:

- Let’s be Monica and Chandler in a world full of Ross and Rachel
- Sarcastic like Chandler, innocent like Joey, funny like Phoebe, organized like Monica (not), serious like Ross, Rachel is love!
- Waiting for a Joey to come by and say, “How you doing?”
- Looking for Monica, but only coming across Janices :/
- Contrary to Joey, I do share my food

Clearly, the show is still all the hype, despite being 25 years old.

As a reminder, Friends: The Reunion is set to premiere tomorrow on HBO Max in the US. But Friends fans in India need not worry. The show can be streamed on ZEE5 in India at 12:32 pm tomorrow, which is the same time the show goes live in the US.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

BuzzPatrol

Friends: The Reunion trailer sees original cast weigh in on whether Ross and Rachel were on a break

May 20, 2021
Friends: The Reunion trailer sees original cast weigh in on whether Ross and Rachel were on a break
Ahead of Friends: The Reunion, remembering TV show's global influence on language, fashion, coffee culture

Ahead of Friends: The Reunion, remembering TV show's global influence on language, fashion, coffee culture

May 26, 2021
What a Friends fan expects from the Reunion: Big reveals, end to speculation, and a lot of nostalgia

Buzz Patrol

What a Friends fan expects from the Reunion: Big reveals, end to speculation, and a lot of nostalgia

May 26, 2021
Friends: The Reunion to stream on ZEE5 simultaneously with the US and rest of the world on 27 May

Buzz Patrol

Friends: The Reunion to stream on ZEE5 simultaneously with the US and rest of the world on 27 May

May 23, 2021
Khichdi producer jokes about 'the perfect Indian reunion' with parody poster of Friends special

Buzz Patrol

Khichdi producer jokes about 'the perfect Indian reunion' with parody poster of Friends special

May 24, 2021
'Reunite after COVID-19 is over': Mumbai Police issues Friends-inspired advisory

Buzz Patrol

'Reunite after COVID-19 is over': Mumbai Police issues Friends-inspired advisory

May 16, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021