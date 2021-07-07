FP Trending

Tinder has collaborated with VisitHealth to provide its users with free access to mental health resources. With this, people can get hold of content that can help them to keep their mental health at bay. People in India can now visit the Tinder app to make use of the VisualHealth emotional content. This includes guided meditations, fitness videos, and more.

The new Tinder feature is mostly for the Gen Z crowd that comprises people aged between 18 and 25 years. Since the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on several of us, both mentally and physically, this functionality can help people open up and discuss their mental struggles.

Taru Kapoor, General Manager - Tinder & Match Group, India, commenting on the same, said, "The last couple of months have been particularly hard with nearly everyone dealing with heightened levels of grief, stress, anxiety, and loss. We recognise that every once in a while, one needs to pause and check-in and hope that with this initiative, our members find comfort in the fact that now support is just a click away on Tinder".

The feature will let people access two to three sessions with licensed therapists for free. Following this, they can continue getting the services at nominal prices. These sessions will be accessible in all major Indian languages.

All users need to do is head to the Tinder app and login/sign up > look for an in-app card with details > swipe right on it > register with your phone number, and scroll through the resources available, and choose the ones you like.

The free sessions are available until 31 July, following which you can use them at unlimited discounted rates.