Nandini Yadav

Tinder has been testing a new feature in the US called Swipe Night, which has now been launched in India and various other global markets.

But what is Swipe Night? The best way to define it: It's essentially drama and dating coming together (which is basically drama and drama, but that's some very personal feelings bubbling up).

Swipe Night is an in-app interactive story that, at various points, asks you to decide where the story should lead up to. At the end, based on the decision you make through the story, you reach at a particular outcome. The end result of the story is different for different people.

Gathering from the trailers we were shown, the current episodes of Swipe Night carry an end-of-the-world theme.

But what's the story to do with dating? The outcome you get at the end of the story and the critical choices that you make through it will show up on your profile and everybody else's who uses the Swipe Night feature. Then, based on those results, you will be suggested matches of people who also got similar result.

In Settings, you will have the option to keep the results private and not show up on your profile.

The Swipe Night story and its results will also be a great conversation starter.

Tinder Swipe Night is launching with three episodes in India. Each episode will be made live every Saturday at 10 am IST, starting 12 September. (Regardless of where you are, if the feature is rolling out in your country, then you will be able to see the first episode this Saturday starting at 10 am as per your time zone.)

How can you participate in the Swipe Night? The Swipe Night experience will take live within the app. If the feature is launching in your country, then you will receive a notification on Tinder to join the experience.

Tinder says that since the rollout of the Swipe Night feature there has been a 26 percent increase in total matches on the platform and an increase of 12 percent on total outcomes.

Swipe Night was originally scheduled to launch in March this year. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Tinder thought the end-of-the-world theme would make the launch inappropriate.