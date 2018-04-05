Popular dating app Tinder suffered a brief outage after its users got stuck in Facebook login process where they were asked for extra permissions, only to be sent back to the original Facebook log-in request.

Confirming the glitch, the dating app tweeted late on 4 April: "A technical issue is preventing users from logging into Tinder. We apologise for the inconvenience and are working to have everyone swiping again soon."

Tinder users faced login issues in the wake of Facebook altering its developer frameworks in the name of "improving data privacy", according to Engadget.

And we're back! Apologies for the inconvenience. We missed you too. 💚 pic.twitter.com/796L1gLsCv — Tinder (@Tinder) April 4, 2018

#tinder’s down again. Must be God’s way of telling me to go out and actually speak to women. — Harry Cannell (@TheHarryCannell) April 4, 2018

@Tinder got booted out of the app, now I can’t log back in/get Facebook to authorize my profile. Care to help a single guy out here! #tinder — Tim (@TimForReal) April 4, 2018

Since a user needs a Facebook account to log into Tinder, this bug has reportedly affected Tinder's entire user base.

"The social network has confirmed that these problems were 'part of the changes' and that it's 'working with Tinder' to fix the problem," the Engadget report added.

Facebook has been rolling out more security and data privacy updates ever since it was hit by Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal in which millions of users had their data improperly shared with the UK-based data mining firm.

Meanwhile, Tinder users took to Twitter and complained that they had been "kicked off" the dating app and that they could not sign back on.