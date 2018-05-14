Weeks after Facebook announced working on its own online dating service, Tinder has started testing a bunch of new features to add some extra zing to its app.

According to a tweet by the company’s director of product revenue, Jeff Morris Jr, Tinder is testing new features including loop videos, Bumble-like message first for women, and location tracking. In the tweet, Morris also wrote that all these features are currently being worked on and are scheduled to be released by the second half of 2018.

Tinder hasn’t revealed much about this feature yet, however, there will apparently be multiple location tracking features in the pipeline, and these features will give users the option to opt-in and out.

Proud of our roadmap @Tinder : * Feed, Loops, Places, Message First - we're releasing products at an unbelievable pace. * New revenue feature in development & on track for second half ‘18 launch * Most fun team effort I've ever had on a product. Can't wait to share more soon. pic.twitter.com/lPGJtD06IP — Jeff Morris Jr. (@jmj) May 11, 2018

Another publication, RealDroidES shared some screenshots, which it claims are of the new Places (location tracking) feature. And from what it looks like, the new Places feature on Tinder will work very similarly to that on the dating app Happn. Basically, users can view places they’ve visited and then see other people who have been there.

From what the screenshot reveals, the feature on Tinder will be powered by Mapbox and Foursquare. The feature will apparently also let users identify places they like for potential matches to view and bond over.

Currently, Tinder already uses location to match people within a certain geographical radius, but with the new location features, this could be made more precise. From what we can tell, as creepy as it sounds, this would mean being able to track someone in the bar next to you, or some store around where you are.

When Facebook announced Dating, people were convinced that it would have a leg up on Tinder, particularly because of its Events feature, which would allow users to RSVP. But with Tinder’s Places, Facebook may lose the edge it is probably betting on.