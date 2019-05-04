Saturday, May 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tinder launches Festival Mode for in-event match, Pawfect mode for in-app dog adoption

Tinder is working with animal shelters across Delhi, Mumbai and Pune for the Pawfect Match mode.

tech2 News StaffMay 04, 2019 14:42:19 IST

After helping you find Spring Flings, Tinder now wants you to swipe right during festivals. The app-based dating service has introduced what it calls the 'Festival Mode'.

The feature allows you to indicate the festival you are headed to on your profile using the festival badge, see who all are visiting the same festival, and find 'your crowd', even before you head there, Tinder's official blog notes.

Tinder is also offering exclusive VIP upgrades through the Festival Mode. Participating festivals currently include The Governors Ball, FireFly, Parklife, Love Box, EDC, and more.

Tinder launches Festival Mode for in-event match, Pawfect mode for in-app dog adoption

Tinder Festival Mode.

What's even cooler is Tinder's new partnership with animal rescue and shelter foundations to help users find their #PawfectMatch.

Tinder is working with Friendicoes SECA (Delhi NCR), World For All Animal Care and Adoptions (Mumbai), RESQ (Pune), Charpaws Foundation (Delhi NCR), Karma Foundation (Delhi NCR), and Red Paws Rescue (Delhi NCR) to drive registrations for adopting, fostering, volunteering and/or donating for pet animals.

Tinder Pawfect Match

Tinder Pawfect Match

Tinder users in India will be able to swipe on pet profiles. The ones who swipe right will match with the profile and be redirected to a form to indicate their preference. They could choose to adopt or foster the pets, and volunteer or donate to these organisations.

With inputs from ANI

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's


also see

Guysexual

The Guysexual’s Guide To Saying No

May 03, 2019
The Guysexual’s Guide To Saying No
Daily Bulletin: One million evacuated ahead of Cyclone Fani landfall in Odisha; Narendra Modi returns to campaign trail; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: One million evacuated ahead of Cyclone Fani landfall in Odisha; Narendra Modi returns to campaign trail; day's top stories

May 03, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

ORFKC 2019

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

May 03, 2019
CRISPR anti-venom: Antidote to world's most venomous sting made with gene editing

Medicine

CRISPR anti-venom: Antidote to world's most venomous sting made with gene editing

May 03, 2019
Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

Cyclone Fani

Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

May 03, 2019
Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019