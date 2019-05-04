tech2 News Staff

After helping you find Spring Flings, Tinder now wants you to swipe right during festivals. The app-based dating service has introduced what it calls the 'Festival Mode'.

The feature allows you to indicate the festival you are headed to on your profile using the festival badge, see who all are visiting the same festival, and find 'your crowd', even before you head there, Tinder's official blog notes.

Tinder is also offering exclusive VIP upgrades through the Festival Mode. Participating festivals currently include The Governors Ball, FireFly, Parklife, Love Box, EDC, and more.

What's even cooler is Tinder's new partnership with animal rescue and shelter foundations to help users find their #PawfectMatch.

Tinder is working with Friendicoes SECA (Delhi NCR), World For All Animal Care and Adoptions (Mumbai), RESQ (Pune), Charpaws Foundation (Delhi NCR), Karma Foundation (Delhi NCR), and Red Paws Rescue (Delhi NCR) to drive registrations for adopting, fostering, volunteering and/or donating for pet animals.

Tinder users in India will be able to swipe on pet profiles. The ones who swipe right will match with the profile and be redirected to a form to indicate their preference. They could choose to adopt or foster the pets, and volunteer or donate to these organisations.

With inputs from ANI

