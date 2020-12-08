tech2 News Staff

While online dating was already picking up popularity in India, the pandemic convinced many new users to explore the world of mobile dating. Tinder, one of the popular online dating apps, revealed that "Match Group’s Q3 earnings, messages and use of the Swipe feature are up double-digits versus the end of February." And, the effect of the pandemic not only reflected in these numbers but also in the bios of Tinder users. "Quarantine & chill", "Let’s be like COVID and catch each other" and "Wash your hands so you can hold mine" were the few most used pick-up lines of this year, according to Tinder.

Cardi B's WAP song became the most trending anthem in August as many users also shared their dance moves on the same. Last year, the top trending cause was "environment", however, due to the pandemic, "climate change" was the most popular trend this year on the platform. Tinder says that the mention of climate change doubled from 2019 to 2020.

The most popular shared experiences of the year include making Dalgona Coffee, Bored in the House, and Banana bread. In terms of music, Prateek Kuhad's Kasoor also became quiet famous during the past few months. Desi daily soap meme "Rasode me kaun tha" was a hit with the Tinder users as well.